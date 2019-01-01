The widespread outbreak of COVID-19 is concerning for everyone. Please know that the safety and well-being of our patients and staff are of utmost concern. We have systems in place to reduce the risk of exposure and transmission of the coronavirus to those under our care, allowing our patients to focus on their health and recovery.

If there's anything we can do to alleviate your concerns, please call us at 1-888-986-4785. Don't let COVID-19 be the reason to delay getting the help you need.