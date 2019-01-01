Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation logo

Teen and young adult rehab for ages 12-25 in Minnesota, offering integrated care for co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. Hope starts here. Insurance accepted.

COVID-19 Update

The widespread outbreak of COVID-19 is concerning for everyone. Please know that the safety and well-being of our patients and staff are of utmost concern. We have systems in place to reduce the risk of exposure and transmission of the coronavirus to those under our care, allowing our patients to focus on their health and recovery.  

If there's anything we can do to alleviate your concerns, please call us at 1-888-986-4785. Don't let COVID-19 be the reason to delay getting the help you need.  

Evidence-based Drug and Alcohol Rehab in Plymouth, Minnesota

Our experts are dedicated to providing clinical care, education and research in the field of addiction prevention, treatment and recovery so that you are assured of receiving the most-effective drug and alcohol rehab services available—care that is personalized to meet the needs of each patient, integrated to address co-occurring mental health concerns, and aimed at achieving long-term sobriety.  

Our addiction treatment program for teens and young adults offers:

  • Inpatient treatment with medically supervised detox, integrated mental health, gender-specific programs, on-site schooling options and more
  • Day treatment and intensive outpatient programs (IOP)
  • Specialized treatment for opioid addiction
  • Outpatient mental health services
  • Family and parent program
  • Teen Intervene, a brief screening and intervention option for teenagers who have demonstrated mild to moderate substance use
  • Recovery management services and resources to help strengthen your sobriety and reduce relapse
